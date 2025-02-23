Sukkur police continues crackdown on social evils, arrest 12 suspects

SUKKUR - Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Saturday have launched a crackdown on social evils, resulting in the arrest of 12 suspects.

The police conducted successful operations in various areas, seizing large quantities of liquor and illegal items.

In one operation, SHO A-Section police arrested a suspect, Fakir Muhammad Channa, and recovered 24 bottles of liquor and eight packs of illegal Gutka from his car, bearing registration number BDW-977. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 3/4 of the PEHO Act.

In another operation, SHO New Pando police arrested seven suspects, including drug peddlers and gamblers. During the snap checking, 1200 grams of charas were recovered from the drug peddlers. The suspects, including Safullah Gaddani and Mithan Dero Sochi, were arrested, and a case was registered.

Furthermore, SHO C-Section police conducted a successful operation against gamblers, arresting four suspects and recovering a large number of playing cards, mobile phones, and cash. The suspects, including Bahadur Mirani, Moh Ali Bhutto, Nazir Mirani, and Naeem Bhutto, were arrested, and a case was registered.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan appreciated the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to continue their efforts to eliminate social evils from the society.