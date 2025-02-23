Textile exports up by 10.6pc to $10.77b in seven months

ISLAMABAD - Textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.60 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $10,770.472 million during July-January (2024-25) against the exports of $9,738.542 million during July-January (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 3.99 percent to $1,129.728 million from $1,086.396 million while the export of knitwear surged by 18.16 percent to $3,033.951 million from $2,567.576 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 14.71 percent to $1,868.894 million from $1,629.185 million, towels by 6 percent to $631.973 million from $596.203 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 18.91 percent to $83.539 million this year compared to the exports of $ 70.256 million last year.

Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 21.90 percent to $ 2,441.304 million from $ 2,002.662 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 12.91 percent to $236.799 million from $209.722 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 10.98 percent to $460.331 million from $414.788 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 4.55 percent to $432.758 million from $413.924 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.90 percent to $0.616 million from $55.752 million. Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn declined by 35.77 percent to $430.230 million from $669.825 million whereas the export of cotton carded or combed dipped by 98 percent from 0.595 million to 0.006 million during the period under review. The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also declined by 6.07 percent to $20.343 million from $21.658 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports witnessed an increase of 15.85 percent during January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year. The textile exports from the country during January 2025 were recorded at $1,685.908 million against the exports of $1,455.296 million in January 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country witnessed an increase of 14.12 percent during January 2024 as compared to the exports of $1,477.300 million recorded in December 2024, according to the data.