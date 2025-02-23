Third death anniversary of Senator Rehman Malik observed

The third death anniversary of former interior minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Senator Rehman Malik, is being observed today.

A seasoned statesman and retired senior bureaucrat, Malik played a significant role in Pakistan’s political and security landscape. He earned his Master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973 and was later awarded an honorary PhD from the same institution in 2012 in recognition of his contributions.

Throughout his career, Malik held various key positions, most notably serving as Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister from 2008 to 2013. His tenure was marked by efforts to combat terrorism and strengthen national security.

In acknowledgment of his outstanding services, he was honored with prestigious civil awards, including the Sitara-e-Shujaat and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Party leaders, colleagues, and supporters are paying tribute to his legacy, remembering his contributions to the nation’s security and governance.