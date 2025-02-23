Thousands of policemen deployed for Champions Trophy security

LAHORE - Thousands of policemen are deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Champions Trophy cricket matches in the provincial metropolis. According to Lahore Police spokesman, a comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy matches is being implemented to ensure smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful environment. For the security of the Champions Trophy, 12 SPs, 37 DSPs, and 86 SHOs have been deployed. Additionally, 678 upper subordinates, 245 lady constables, and more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be on duty during the matches. Over 1,100 traffic wardens, 1,400 Dolphin Squad personnel, and 33 Elite Force teams will also perform their duties during the tournament. Security across the city will remain on high alert during the ICC Champions Trophy matches. Lahore Police are providing foolproof security to both national and international cricketers, as well as spectators. According to officials, snipers have been deployed at sensitive locations. The police officers are ordered to maintain constant coordination with the ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board, and security agencies. Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force teams will conduct effective patrolling during the matches. Moreover, senior police officers will remain in the field and keep a close watch on the situation.