Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three injured critically as car turns turtle on road

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least three people were critically injured when a car overturned near Defence Mor in Karachi in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to reckless driving and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, private news channel reported.

The sources added that the injured individuals were in a critical condition and were undergoing treatment. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025