Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

TikToker arrested for filming women in Bazaar

TikToker arrested for filming women in Bazaar
NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SWABI  -  Topi Police on Saturday arrested a TikToker for secretly filming women in the local bazaar and uploading the videos on social media. According to the police report, repeated complaints were received about a young man, Ali Syed, a resident of Dalori currently living in Topi, who was recording videos of women in markets and posting them online, violating their privacy and dignity. In response, the police conducted a swift operation and apprehended the suspect.  Local religious scholars, members of the reform council, and traders’ representatives, including Fazal Khaliq, Maulana Roshan Zeb, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Mir Alam, Habib, and Ihsan, met with DSP Hassan Khan and SHO Haroon Khan to express their gratitude for the timely action. They praised the police for taking steps to protect public decency and assured their full cooperation in maintaining law and order in the area.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025