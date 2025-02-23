Top cyclists shine at National Road Cycling

LAHORE - The 9th National Road Cycling Championship is in full swing at Iran Avenue in Islamabad, featuring top cyclists from across Pakistan. Despite the rain on the first day, the competition, organized by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), proceeded smoothly on February 21, 2025. In yesterday’s events, winners in various categories were celebrated at a prize distribution ceremony held at Jinnah Hall, Pakistan Sports Board. Mr. Shahid Ul Islam, DD PSB, was the chief guest and presented medals to the top performers from the first two days.

In the U-23 Men’s Road Race, Yousaf from SSGC claimed the gold, followed by Sana Ullah from KPK in silver, and Bilal from Crank Addict with the bronze. The Elite Men’s Road Race saw Ali Ilyas Jawaid of SSGC winning the gold, while Umar Farooq from KPK secured the silver and Shan from SSGC took the bronze. In the Junior Men’s Road Race, Saad Khan from KPK bagged the gold, with Wasif Ali from Punjab in silver and Shayan Aziz from Bikestan in bronze.

The Women’s Junior Road Race had Carol Patras from Punjab clinching the gold, Zoofishan from POF Wah earning silver, and Suhaira Gul from Balochistan taking bronze. Rabia Garib of SSGC won the gold in the Women’s Elite Road Race, with Bisma Choudhry from Bikestan securing silver and Zainab Rizwan from Bikestan earning bronze.