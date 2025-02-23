Torkham border closed over dispute with Afghanistan

KHYBER - The border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan closed on early Saturday following a dispute on the construction of a new check post, officials said. The Torkham border crossing was closed for travelers and traffic following a verbal clash between border security forces from the two countries Friday night.

“Afghan Taliban are constructing a new check post near the border crossing. Pakistani officials told them to stop, but they refused,” a Pakistani official at the border told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the border remained shut since morning.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghan authorities to take action against Afghanistan-based militants loyal to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks, with the Taliban turning a blind eye.

In December, the Pakistani Army carried out airstrikes, the second such cross-border action by Islamabad since March 2024, in the Barmal district of eastern Paktika province.

According to the customs clear agents, Torkham on the direction of custom officials’ scores of trucks, loaded with perishable export items (fruits and vegetables) were sent back to Peshawar to avoid financial loss to the exporters. Following the tension between the two neighbouring countries, their border security forces assumed position at the border, locals said.

Since long, officials of both countries have been restraining one another from constructing new posts or building in so-called restricted territory adjacent to the zero point.

Long queues of export loaded commodities vehicles could be witnessed, parked at the side of Pak-Afghan road. On the other hand, due to security, the security agencies asked the inhabitants of Bacha Mena, the bordering village to vacate it and take refuge in Landi Kotal.

At least 48 miscreants in Kurram arrested: IGP told

At least 48 miscreants in Kurram tribal district has been arrested and further actions would continue to en-sure lasting peace in the region.

This was told during a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed in Kohat district where they chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram.

The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them, said an official communique issued here.

It was decided during the meeting that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified.

The protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored in all circumstances. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law en-forcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate miscreants effectively. Addi-tionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated that there was no room for miscreants or their facilita-tors, and all individuals involved would be held accountable under the law.

Major terror plot foiled in Lakki Marwat, bombs defused

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Saturday foiled a major terror plot in Lakki Marwat district by timely defusing multiple explosive devices.

According to police, three interconnected IED bombs, each weighing 45 kilograms, were planted alongside the main road. The timely action of law enforcement and the bomb disposal team successfully neutralized the threat, preventing a possible catastrophe.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attempted attack. Security in the area has been heightened to ensure public safety.