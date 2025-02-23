Transformative initiative to empower young leaders launched

Peshawar - The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Dr Nouman Mujahid, has launched a transformative initiative aimed at empowering young leaders while promoting winter tourism in the province.

The three-day Winter Festival, organized by Eventourism and sponsored by the Directorate, commenced at the scenic Baragali Campus of the University of Peshawar. The event brings together 50 outstanding students from the merged districts of KP, celebrating their contributions to social development and equipping them with skills for the future.

Dr Nouman, Director of Youth Affairs KP, emphasized the Directorate’s commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for youth engagement. “Our goal is to unlock the potential of young minds while showcasing the natural and cultural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he stated. “This festival goes beyond discussions—it offers action, exposure, and an opportunity for youth to emerge as ambassadors of change and tourism in their communities.”

As a pioneer in youth-centric initiatives, the Directorate continues to champion programs that bridge opportunity gaps, particularly for students from remote and newly merged districts. Dr Mujahid underscored the significance of investing in young leaders, noting that their empowerment directly contributes to the sustainable development and unity of the province.

The festival’s 50 participants, selected for their exceptional achievements in community-led initiatives such as education advocacy and environmental conservation, reflect the Directorate’s commitment to inclusivity and grassroots leadership. The event’s agenda seamlessly integrates intellectual engagement with cultural appreciation and recreational activities:

Experts led discussions on the potential of winter tourism, leadership development, and community engagement.

Participants explored Baragali’s picturesque landscapes, reinforcing KP’s position as a promising winter tourism destination.

A vibrant display of traditional music, attire, and folklore from the merged districts fostered cultural pride and unity.

Team-building activities and collaborative discussions were also part of the event.

Furad Ali, Chief Organizer of the event, lauded the Directorate’s efforts in turning this vision into reality. “We are grateful to Dr Mujahid and the Directorate for their dedication to youth empowerment. Initiatives like these are crucial for nurturing talent and fostering social cohesion”.

“These young participants will return home as catalysts for progress and advocates for KP’s tourism potential.”