University of Sargodha, Punjab Council of Arts join forces for collaborative initiatives

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Punjab Council of the Arts, Sargodha Division, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative partnership aimed at enhancing academic and cultural initiatives. The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization at UOS, and Asad Ahmed, Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha. This MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation between the two institutions, with a primary focus on student internships, training, exhibitions, and joint academic and cultural programs. Under the agreement, the Punjab Council of the Arts will provide students from various departments of UoS with valuable internship opportunities, as well as access to theatre and gallery spaces for training programs and exhibitions.

The partnership will also see the launch of joint academic programs, including short courses and certificates in media, theatre, content writing, playwriting, drama performance, film and television, creative writing, and video production. The Council will also offer students the chance to showcase their work at the Council’s facilities, including screenings and exhibitions.

In a notable gesture, the Council has agreed to accommodate 150 to 200 students for four Art & Design programs each semester, providing them with access to art galleries and hall spaces for thesis displays.

Additionally, the University of Sargodha will facilitate the placement of its students for internships at the Council and collaborate on cultural programs and events. The University will also promote local culture, music, and indigenous languages through media campaigns and research initiatives.

Both institutions will continue to work together on further projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other areas of mutual interest, helping to preserve and celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage.