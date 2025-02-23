Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Upholding parliamentary decorum constitutional obligation: Syedaal Khan

Upholding parliamentary decorum constitutional obligation: Syedaal Khan
NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Saturday said that upholding parliamentary decorum remains a constitutional obligation and topmost priority. Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition parties were given speaking time in proportion to their representation. “Opposition comprises multiple parties, and we allocate time accordingly. However, some members have shown undue rigidity and deviation from democratic norms,” he noted. Khan said that he had engaged with parliamentary leaders, including Senator Ali Zafar, to address concerns regarding the conduct of certain lawmakers.

“I have always ensured fairness in debates and upheld the rules of procedure. The deputy chairman possesses significant powers, but they must be exercised with responsibility, without personal bias,” he asserted. Referring to parliamentary rules, he underlined that any changes must be brought through committee discussions before implementation.  “We have provided ample opportunities for debate, and I remain committed to an impartial and disciplined Senate,” he concluded.

Torkham border closed over dispute with Afghanistan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025