Vehari Police establish Traffic Quick Response Force comprising female police officers

VEHARI - In a revolutionary step towards empowering women, the Vehari Police have established a Traffic Quick Response Force (TQRF) comprising female police officers. This initiative is part of the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision to make women self-sufficient and confident.On the Instructions of DPO Mansoor Aman The TQRF was inaugurated by District Traffic Police Officer (DTPO) Amir Jameel Shah, who led the force in a flag march. The team consists of four female police officers on bikes, accompanied by traffic wardens and female traffic officers. According to DTPO Mr Shah, the primary objective of this force is to provide a sense of security and confidence to female drivers. The team aims to promote women’s empowerment and encourage them to take up driving without hesitation.

The Vehari Traffic Police have also established a driving training school with female instructors, a separate counter for women and government employees to obtain driving licenses, and a traffic education wing that conducts awareness lectures for students.

This initiative is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and empowering women in Pakistan.