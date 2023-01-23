Share:

LAHORE - In an operation under the anti-smog campaign, the district administration sealed 34 shops and restaurants in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, talking to the media on Sunday, said nine res­taurants and bakeries were sealed in tehsil city while seven in Model Town, eight in Shalimar, six in tehsil Raiwind and four marriage hall and marques were sealed on Beddian Road.

He said the outlets were running after 10:00pm which was a violation of the rules, adding that shops could be operated till 10:00pm from Monday to Thursday and 11:00pm from Friday to Sunday as per rules. The DC urged the business operators to observe official timings for business activities, otherwise, action would be taken as the anti-smog campaign was effectively underway.

Meanwhile, the DC directed assistant commis­sioners to ensue monitoring and inspections of prices of commodities. He ordered that DC counters should be maintained in stores and price list should be displayed at prominent places in shops.