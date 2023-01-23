Share:

LAHORE - At least four persons were killed and 1,030 others were injured in 974 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 542 seri­ously injured people were shifted to different hos­pitals while 488 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 502 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 388 pas­sengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 248 per­sons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 65 in Multan with 63 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 61 victims.