Share:

Attock-Six of a family including four children received multiple burn injuries when their house caught fire because of gas leakage early morning. Two ambulances and a fire truck of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and took part in rescue operation. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Hazro. As per Rescue sources, four of the injured were later shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The injured included Zulfiqar, 40, his wife, 32, three daughters Hooria, 7, Haniya, 5, Minahil, 4, and two Hussain, 2.