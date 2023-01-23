Share:

KARACHI-A campaign to implement official rates of wheat flour in Karachi Division is underway, and around eight shopkeepers have been arrested and a fine of over Rs 0.4 million has been imposed in violation of official rates. The arrests have been made on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon to implement the official price, said a communique here on Sunday.

Following the directives, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) imposed fines on 85 shopkeepers and collected over Rs 0.4 million. The DCs had also submitted a report on the matter to the Commissioner.

According to the report, 24 shopkeepers were violated in district South, 30 in district East, 11 in West and 10 each in districts Central and Malir. The official price implementation drive is continuing in the city to take action against the violators.