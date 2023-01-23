Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan has directed police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against wheat smuggling and hoarding across the area.

In a directive issued here on Sunday, he said the wheat smuggling and hoarding was an offence and it would be treated as per law. He said the wheat smuggling and hoarding could create a crisis in the country, adding that poor people would be affected by wheat smuggling and hoarding.

The IGP added that it was the prime duty of the police and other law enforcement departments to launch comprehensive action against any illegal activity.

He directed officers concerned to cooperate with the district administration and food department in controlling wheat smuggling and also asked for taking help from the special branch for purpose.

PRIVATE SECTOR PLAYING EXCELLENT ROLE IN PROVIDING IDEAL FACILITIES: COMMISSIONER

Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, said that the private sector was playing an excellent role in providing ideal facilities in South Punjab.

He expressed these views during a meeting with renowned industrialist Mian Faisal Mukhtar who called on him here on Sunday. He further said the private sector has great importance in economic development.

The government and the private sector were working together to resolve the country’s problems and to create employment opportunities. The main objective was to provide a quality lifestyle to the people, Ashfaq Ahmad added. Mian Faisal Mukhtar said Mukhtar A Sheikh hospital equipped with the latest facilities and was providing treatment facilities to the citizens.

He said separate departments of infection control and air quality control have been established in the hospital and it was providing 24-hour world-class health facilities to the patients. The collection points have also been established at various places in the city for the laboratory of the hospital.