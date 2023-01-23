Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 12 bids to smuggle 6880 wheat and flour bags during last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 drivers on recovery of 6880 wheat and flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said Rawalpindi District Food Department was ensuring the supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district as 74 wheat flour sale points were set up in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure regular supply of the flour on subsidized rates.