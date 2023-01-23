Share:

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday is the last date for filing of nomination papers for reserved seats of women, youth, and peasants in local bodies elections. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held tomorrow and decisions on the appeals will be announced by Thursday.

Candidates can withdraw their candidatures on Friday and the final list of the contesting candidates will be published on the same day. Polling on reserved seats will be held in different Union councils across the state on 4th of next month.