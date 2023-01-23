Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been appointed senior political and Senator Azam Khan Swati as additional attorney general of the party.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has issued a notification, stating: “It is hereby notified that Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati is appointed as Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with immediate effect”.

Azam Khan Swati, who resigned from the Senate as member of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) in 2011 to join the PTI, facing multiple cases for his controversial remarks against state institution.

Earlier this month, he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the controversial tweets case after he remained in custody of Balochistan and Sindh police in the identical cases.