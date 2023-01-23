Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in strong terms, condemned the incident of the burning of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden. “The politician from Sweden has hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims by doing this condemnable act,” he said in a statement issued here on Sunday. The Chief Minister said freedom of speech does not mean that you insult the holy book of any religion. “We have been raising our voice against Islamophobia in the West. “We will continue raising this issue at the international level so that the person involved in the incident can be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister called upon the western countries to take effective measures to stop anti-Islamic propaganda Lango condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a statement, Home Minister said that the incident has hurt the hearts of Muslims all over the world, and there is great anger in the Islamic world. He said that insulting any religion and holy books in the world is an illegal act, while Islam does not allow insulting any religion. He further clarified that this incident is a conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah, while the silence of human rights institutions on this type of action by a certain section is worrisome. “Desecration of any religion and holy books and places will pose threats to the world peace,” he said, adding that the Swedish government has a responsibility to take strict action against those who spread unrest.