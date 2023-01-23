Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan is facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water as most of the water filtration plants installed at various locations in the province were out of order. Due to faulty water filtration plants, a large part of the population in Balochistan has no access to potable water, civil societies said. “Only 25 per cent of Balochistan’s dwellers have access to clean drinking water”, they added. The local people urged the government to restore the closed water plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water. Talking to media, an official of the Balochistan government said the government had decided to rehabilitate and restore water filtration plants in the province on an emergency basis to ensure quality drinking water to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the officials concerned to rehabilitate out of-order filtration plants within a month, he added. He said resolving the water issue was a top priority of the government as it had established water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water but they went out of order due to poor maintenance. Moreover, the government had also increased the salaries of operators of the water filtration plants, he added. The official said through the restoration of water treatment plants, clean water would be available to all. All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added. Utilizsing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube wells in the province operational so that the citizens would get water at scheduled times, he added. He said the public health department had initiated many water supply schemes in each district of the province, however, it would take some time to get the facilities operational.