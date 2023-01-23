Share:

BRASÍLIA-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked the commander of Brazil’s army Sunday, two weeks after an election-denying mob loyal to his far-right predecessor ransacked the halls of power in Brasilia.

The veteran leftist’s dismissal of Julio Cesar de Arruda came a day before Lula was to make his first trip abroad -- to Argentina -- as he moves to put the South American powerhouse back on the international stage. Arruda had only taken up the post on December 30, two days before the end of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro’s term, and was confirmed by Lula’s administration in early January. On January 8, Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress in Brasilia, breaking windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

Lula has said he suspects security forces may have been involved in the riots, in which more than 2,000 people were arrested. The leftist president announced a review of his immediate environment.

Defense Minister Jose Mucio said Saturday evening after meeting with the president that Arruda was out as head of the army because of “a break in the level of confidence.”

“We thought we needed to stop this in order to get over this episode,” Mucio said, alluding to the attack in Brasilia. Mucio said Friday after a meeting with Lula and the chiefs of the three branches of the military that there was no direct armed forces involvement in the riots.

On Wednesday, the man named to be the new army chief, Tomas Ribeiro Paiva, until now the head of the southeastern army command, vowed that the military “will continue to guarantee democracy.” And he suggested that the results of the October election in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro should be accepted.

On Sunday Lula will head to Argentina, the customary first stop for Brazilian presidents. Beyond tradition, however, the trip will also allow him to meet with a faithful ally, President Alberto Fernandez, as well as regional counterparts at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“Everyone wants to talk to Brazil,” Lula said this week in an interview with the Globo TV channel, promising to rebuild Brasilia’s ties with the international community after Bolsonaro’s four years in office were marked by international isolation for the country.

Latin America is only the initial phase of his international push, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paying a visit on January 30, and Lula headed to Washington to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden on February 10.

Lula’s priority is to “reconnect with Latin America” after ties with neighbors in the region were “relegated to the backburner,” Joao Daniel Almeida, a foreign relations specialist at Pontifical University in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP.