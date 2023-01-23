Share:

PESHAWAR - Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is launching a Super Express Route from today (Monday) January 23, 2022.

According to a spokesperson of TransPeshawar, operator of the Zu Peshawar, the Super Express service route (XER-15) would be operated from Chamkani to Mall of Hayatabad and take only 30 minutes.

After the passage of every 12 minutes, a bus will leave from platform No-1 at Chamkani station and will stop at Sardar Ghari, Malik Saad Shaheed, University of Peshawar and Mall of Peshawar stations.