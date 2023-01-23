Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at the third Unique Art & Craft Exhibi­tion have stressed special measures for promo­tion of art and craft in the country, which will help open up new vistas of the art and culture sector. The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held at Alhamra Art Council, The Mall, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The speakers said that educational institutions and teachers could play a crucial role in promotion of art and craft among the young generation, especially students of institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore Arts Council Board of Gover­nors Chairman Raziuddin Ahmad said that the current exhibition was reflective of new genera­tion’s aspirations and their creative faculties.