Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain with light snow over hills is expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi ten, Peshawar six, Quetta minus four, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad four and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama zero degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus twelve, Anantnag one, Shopian and Baramulla minus one degree centigrade