Share:

LAHORE - Hinting at a conspiracy theory behind the regime change in Pakistan, Federal Minister Javid Latif Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been made popular again by pushing the country into a state of disarray. “The whole world is saying that if the [PDM] coalition had not taken control of the government, Imran Khan would not have got a single candidate [in coming elections]”, he said while addressing a press conference in Model Town here.

He admitted that Imran Khan had become popular again as the country had been in a sorry state ever since the coalition government took charge of government affairs. “After all, whose need is it to keep Imran Khan popular”, he asked.

Alluding to a statement attributed to former army chief Gen Qamar Javed bajwa, the PML-N leader asked that when Imran Khan was launched in 2011, did not they know he was a Playboy. “Today there are stories of the corruption of Farah gogi”, he added.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was exploiting his supporters and wasting the time of the nation, adding that Imran and his party was responsible for the current economic crisis as they did nothing for welfare of people and country’s betterment. To a question, he said that Imran Khan damaged the economic sector due to his weak policies. Javid Latif said that PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would announce the date of his return to the country after the election schedule for two provincial assemblies, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would be finalised.

“We are going into elections amidst innumerable crises, including the financial challenges, facing the country.” He said that PML-N senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who’s chief organiser of the party, would return to Pakistan on January 28. The federal minister stressed that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will have to be brought back to restore the confidence of the nation. “Muhammad Nawaz sharif was subjected to accountability and trial time and again. He made the country a nuclear power and brought CPEC. He should be brought back to restore the confidence of the nation”, he demanded. He also said that Nawaz Sharif’s sacrifices for the country had been wasted, but he always talked about forgetting the troubles and moving forward.

“If Nawaz sharif’s sacrifices for the country can improve the economic and political conditions of Pakistan, then PML-N was ready to make this sacrifice again and again”.

Without naming any institution, Javid Latif alleged that Imran Khan was getting facilitation even today.

“If I speak, there are cases of treason against me, but he [Imran Khan] lies for three and a half hours every day and nobody bothers. Why are his pending cases not being decided? Why is the case of Toshakhana and his daughter stalled? He has not yet answered in his daughter’s case till date”, he asked.