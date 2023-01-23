Share:

LAHORE-Cricket Center Cricket Club reached the semifinals of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament after beating City Gymkhana Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the first quarterfinal here at Pindi Gymkhana Ground on Sunday.

City Gymkhana, batting first, posted 182-5 on the board in 20 overs. Opener Rizwan top-scored with 40-ball 70 that included 8 fours and 5 sixes while Muaz Zahid struck 52-ball 57, hitting 7 fours and 3 sixes and Muhammad Bilal made unbeaten 25. Muhammad Ali’s excellent spell of 4-24 restricted their opponents from piling up 200 plus target. Bilawal Iqbal took one wicket.

Cricket Center chased the target in 19 overs, losing 5 wickets. Muhammad Waheed cracked 58 runs off 36 balls while Ameer Hamza hit 38, Imran Butt 29 and Ali Zafar unbeaten 29. Abdul Rehman bagged 2-29. Test cricketer Muhammad Ali was named player of the match. Today (Monday), the second quarterfinal will be played between Ali Garh and Ludhiana Gymkhana at 11am.