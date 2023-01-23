Share:

Central Superior Services exam is undoubtedly a top-notch competitive exam for the aspirants and candidates who really want to exhibit their academic prowess and immaculate skills of expression. But it is extremely unfortunate to witness the most dismal performance by the candidates yielding only 1.94% results among 32 thousand 59 candidates. It is categorically a reflection of our nosediving education system whether someone agrees with this perception or not that our stagnant education system has been producing and encouraging only rote learners devoid of any critical and analytical thinking in any field and in any domain.

It is more concerning regarding such pathetic results being yielded by the CSS candidates that in this current age of technology and media invasion we are certainly breathing in an era of a massive invasion of information and knowledge but the question is how to streamline this knowledge.

One of the major reasons is the lack of worth and command of English grammatical expression and stirring the creative imagination of the aspirants. Lack of proper guidance is another reason that has been wreaking havoc in this case. Instead of holding great command of English expression most of the candidates are in search of compiled essays generated by someone to cram them up to utilize in their essay writing which creates ambiguity in their minds while dealing with a chosen topic as borrowed garments never fit well.

It is a point to ponder that our education system has encouraged rote learning a great deal whereas it should have focused on creative content to give ample opportunity to students to hone their skills throughout their academic careers. Our education system unfortunately hinges upon who reproduces the best content after perusal. This is the outcome now that our CSS candidates are unable to apply and express their knowledge in a dexterous manner to make an impression on the examiners.

Another perplexing reason for the failures at this level is the mushroom growth of preparatory academies for candidates which has become a booming business in our society. The academies have been wangling huge sums in terms of fee packages with guarantees and pledges to make the candidates land in foreign offices or in the management offices through which the aspirants are tantalized to heavily invest in this business but the outcome of such exercise has been zero square so far as no professionals are available with them to provide crystal clear guidance to the aspirants to achieve their dreams and for the fruition of their hopes.

If an aspirant remains constantly in touch with day-to-day affairs and developments of life on national and international levels while reading good books and newspapers he can definitely generate his own vocabulary bank within a short span of time as reading opens new vistas for any individual and broadens up our spectrum of mind with an analytical approach to reach the apex of glory and grandeur.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.