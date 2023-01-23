Share:

LAHORE - The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit ar­rested 40 suspected criminals during the last week and recovered six motorcycles, eight mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash from them. The both police squads responded to 2015 calls, received on the helpline during the same period. During the stop-and-search operations, more than 173 motorcycle vagrants and more than 46,000 persons were checked. During the anti-narcotics operation, 27 bottles of liquor, 520 grams of hash­ish and heroin were recovered. Also, 23 pistols, three rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized during the crackdown on weapons. The two police squads arrested 100 proclaimed offenders, 80 court absconders and 539 habitual criminals.