BAJAUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Shaukat Ali along with Circle DSP Nimatullah Khan and SHO of Khar Police Station Saeedur Rahman visited different police stations and check-post and held an important meeting regarding security with its in-charges in view of the current security situation across the district.

During the visit to Khar Police Station, they discussed various steps in detail to deal with any untoward situation.