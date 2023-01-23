Share:

ISLAMABAD-Seasoned drama writer and poet Razi Akhtar Shauq was remembered here on Sunday on his 24th death anniversary in the literary circles for his contribution to the Urdu language and literature. The real name of Razi Akhtar Shauq was Khwaja Razi-ul-Hasan Ansari and he was born on 23 April 1933 in Saharanpur. He did his graduation from Osmania University and after the partition, he moved to Pakistan and started living in Karachi. He completed his Masters at Karachi University and began his professional life with Radio Pakistan. He was not only a good poet but a seasoned dramatist as well. Mere Mosam Mere Khwab and Jast are collections of his poetry. The prestigious Allama Iqbal Award was conferred upon him posthumously in 2005. In the last days of his life, he was suffering from heart problems that became the cause of his death on 22 January 1999 in Karachi.