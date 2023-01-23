Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/PESHAWAR - The D I Khan police, during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession, police spokesman said on Sunday.

On the directives of DPO Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Aftab Alam Khan had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of Kirri Khasor Police Station and arrested drug dealer Mehboob Chan son of Mazhar Hussain and recovered two kilogram of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused, the spokesman said. Swat police recover 16 bottles of wine Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an anti-narcotics drive is also continued in the district and the police recovered 16 bottles of the locally fermented liquor, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Swat police carried out a checking of vehicles at Fiza Gatt and during the search of an auto-rickshaw recovered 16 bottles of local wine. The driver of the auto-rickshaw, Anwar Khan has been arrested while the second accused Jehanzeb managed to escape and efforts for his early arrest are in full swing.