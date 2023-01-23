Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Secretary-General Islahi Jamat and Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen from the shrine of Sultan-ul-Arifeen, Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo has said unfortunately, today economy is being prioritized over humanity and human blood is being ignored for material gains.

Today, we need to understand the peculiar point preached by Sufis that how they build our special relationship with Holy Prophet (PBUH). Teachings of Sufis stressed the need to include the love and respect of the Holy Prophet (PHUH) in every walk of life. Respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the most-loving aspect of the lives of the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The presence of such respect in an individual’s life becomes the source of salvation in one’s life and the life hereafter.

These were the remarks shared by the Secretary-General Islahi Jamat and Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen from the shrine of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo at the Annual Milad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo conference organized under the auspices of Islahi Jamaat and Aalmi Tanzeem-ul-Arifeen at Convention Center Islamabad on Sunday.

The Jamat is aimed at disseminating the teachings of the Sufis in the light of the Quran and Sunnah. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali gave a thoughtful address at the conference and said that one must prepare himself for the life hereafter as well along with these worldly affairs. “Such practice succeeds man not only in his worldly life but in his life hereafter. Unfortunately, today economy is being prioritized over humanity. Human blood is being ignored for material gains,” he added.

Principles of Sufism should be taught along with other sciences in schools and universities. Zikr of Allah Almighty is inevitable for the purification of one’s soul and blessing one with farsightedness. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali further said that everything can be tolerated in society, but the denial of justice and the generalization of cruelty is highly unacceptable. It is not accepted and such societies are destroyed where tyranny crosses the line. A nation that is honest in its ideals will rise even after drowning. We need to re-adopt the sincerity and ethics adopted by our ancestors in our society. Allah Almighty emphasizes the rights of people more than his glory so that people can treat each other with kindness and love.

The Holy Qur’an enjoins justice and fairness and forbids Muslims from getting involved in disputes among themselves. Human nature includes loving the morals of Prophethood. Loving the Ummah of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a blessed Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and no political interest can prevail over it. The one who learns and teaches the Qur’an is the best, so we should learn this book of guidance and teach it to others. The teachings of the saints are the teachings of wisdom. He further said that Pakistan is God’s gift and we cannot express our gratitude for it. Love for Pakistan is an eternal blessing for us. Following the session, Chief Patron Islahi Jamat and Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifin prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.