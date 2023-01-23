Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League nawaz (PML-n) leader captain (R) Safdar Awan Sunday said they will not allow elections until former chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and his five companions go to jail. According to private TV channel, PML-n supremo Mian nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Safdar Awan, while addressing a party workers’ convention organized by Malik Raiz MnA at Shahdara, strongly criticized the role of former cJP, General Pervez Musharraf, and General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said all these people conspired against Mian nawaz Sharif. Safdar said now is the time to respect the vote as Saqib Nisar and five judges gave a verdict against integrity of the country. He said Saqib nisar has tarnished the country’s honour by arresting his wife Maryam nawaz Sharif from the airport.

He said the whole nation will reach Lahore to welcome Maryam nawaz Sharif when she will return to her homeland. He also said in the last 4 years, Imran Khan pushed the country into a quagmire and now Shehbaz Sharif is trying to take this country out of this quagmire. Addressing the charged workers of the PMLN, he clarified that “Sher Ek Wari Phir” (Lion--a symbol of the PML-n) is not our slogan but getting freedom from Imran Khan and his mafia.