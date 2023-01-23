Share:

Abbotabad - SP Hazara Motorway Syed Saqib Shah said that after receiving the fresh spell of snow last night, additional personnel has been deployed in Battal and Chinarkot for assistance and convenience of passengers.

Talking to the media persons here on Sunday, he further said that an awareness campaign was also launched in these areas since the onset of winter, while officials were deputed for awareness/information at Chinarkot and Kuzabanda toll plazas.

Saqib Shah said that snow-clearing machines have also been mobilised to clear the carriageway for all kinds of traffic. He said that before travelling in the snow-hit areas of the Hazara motorway, make sure that the vehicle is fully fit and the driver is experienced in driving on snow.

Moreover, the road can be slippery at night and early in the morning due to black ice which is a post snow phenomenon, so avoid unnecessary travel during these times, adding SP Hazara Motorway said.