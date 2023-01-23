Share:

The first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Referee MA Course has concluded at Football House Lahore under the supervision of Porferio J. Barlas, the AFC Futsal Referee Instructor.

A total of 25 participant's across Pakistan took part in the course.

Sharing his views, AFC Futsal Referee Instructor Porferio J. Barlas, JR said: "The participants have been trained well and they learned a lot, the response from the participants was also phenomenal. Hopefully, they will perform well in their respective areas."

"PFF held 1st Referee seminar for futsal that reflected the efforts to promote the sport in the region and I was happy to be a part of this initiative", he added.