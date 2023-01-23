Share:

KARACHI-The police after exchange of fires arrested five culprits involved in over 100 street crimes besides recovering weapons, cell phones, cash and three snatched bikes here in the metropolis on Sunday. The police signaled to stop six street criminals riding three motorcycles in Azizabad area of Karachi but they instead of stopping started firing and tried to flee from the scene.

In retaliatory firing of police, five street criminals were injured and apprehended but another managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered weapons, three snatched bikes, looted cash and cell phones from possession of the injured culprits including Aslam, Anwar, Zubair, Ahsan and Abid who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The nabbed culprits were involved in more than 100 incidents of street crimes and police after registering various cases against them kick started the investigations.