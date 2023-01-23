Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 23-24, to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The theme of the conference is ‘Year of Strengthening Connectivity’. The foreign minister will address the Council and will separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event. Council of Ministers is the policy making forum of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the organization. The 25th meeting of COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November, 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which aims at promoting effective regional cooperation with special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.