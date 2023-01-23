Share:

LAHORE - In order to provide foolproof security to the Chinese New Year celebrations, DIG Special Pro­tection Unit Agha Muhammad Yousaf visited the Chinese Consulate and residences of Chinese nationals and reviewed the security arrange­ments in detail, here on Sunday. He said that on the instructions of IGP Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, foolproof secu­rity had been provided for the Chinese nation­als across Punjab, and strict security measures had been taken. He said that every aspect of security was carefully reviewed to make the security of Chinese sen­sitive installations foolproof.