MULTAN - The 18th National and first-ever International Cholistan Jeep Rally will commence from February 6 in which foreign racers will take part. Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Sunday said that first time two to three foreign racers from Turkey and Iran would participate in the Cholistan jeep rally while 15 to 20 tourists from USA and other countries were also coming for the Jeep rally. He said some foreign racers had also confirmed their participation regarding the jeep rally. Agha Ali said the registration of racers for jeep rally is underway and it will continue by January 31. Event Manager TDCP M Nouman said the foreign racers from Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UK are in contact with them and the participation of the foreign and local races will be cleared after January 31. TDCP Deputy Manager DG Khan, Sheikh Ijaz, said after January 31, the double fee would be charged. The single fee for stock category is Rs 25,000 and for prepaid category is Rs 30,000. “There will be two tracks including 225km track in district Bahawalpur and about 227km in Fort Abbas district Bahawalnagar. About 10 female racers will also participate in the rally.”