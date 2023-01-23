Share:

DADU-The Gorakh Hills Station, popularly called the Murree of Sindh, received the season’s first snowfall after a gap of two years. The resort is located at 5,800 feet above sea level in the Khirthar range, 90 kilometres from Dadu town. According to Gorakh Hills Development Authority chairman Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, the minimum temperature in the region was recorded at -8 degrees Celsius, the lowest ever, during the last 24 hours.

The Gorakh Hill Station has been a majestic mountain site in Dadu district of Sindh, which is being developed for several years to provide people of Sindh with a hill station in their backyard. Gorakh is located in Kirthar mountain range at an elevation of 1734m, along the border of Sindh and Balochistan. Gorakh is still an under-developed hill station project. It is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres of land, and due to its surroundings it is a unique adventure point for nature lovers.

It is about 423 km distance from Karachi. The Hill station attracts large number of tourists from the city due to its pristine environs.