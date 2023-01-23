Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to continue hard-core policing and search and combing operations throughout the province, during the month of January, the crime figures of robberies, murders, dacoity and thefts has decreased by 23%.

Rather, the Punjab Police has arrested 61,218 dangerous dacoits, thieves, bandits, drug dealers, miscreants and anti-social elements involved in various crimes across the province during this period.

According to the details, Pukaar 15 Safe City record reveals that , during the month of January, there has been a significant decrease in the calls of serious crimes including robbery, dacoity and murder throughout the province.