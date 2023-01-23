Share:

Avari Group chairman Byram Avari passed away in Karachi after brief illness. He was 81.

A few days earlier, Mr Avari underwent surgery at a private hospital in the metropolis but later his health deteriorated and doctors put him on a ventilator, according to his family. He was in a critical condition and breathed his last on Sunday.

The veteran businessman was a two-time gold medalist in the sailing competition at the Asian Games. He won his first gold medal while sailing alongside Munir Sadiq in 1978, while the second was won as he participated with his wife Goshpi Avari in 1982.

He belonged to the Parsi community and was a known name in the country’s business circles and hospitality industry.

The final rites of Mr Avari will be performed on Monday (Jan 23).