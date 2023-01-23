Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Navy ships and submarine visited Karachi Port and participated in naval exercise with Pakistan Navy (PN). According to a Pakistan Navy’s press statement, upon arrival at Karachi Port, PN officials along with Iranian consulate staff warmly welcomed the visiting flotilla and national anthems of both countries were played as mark of respect. The recent visit of the Iranian Navy to Pakistan reaffirms joint efforts to promote regional stability and maritime security for protection of sea lines of communication and seafarers in the region. During stay at the port, both the navies held mutually rewarding professional interactions, exchange visits and table top discussions on matters of mutual interests. Upon the culmination of the visit, passage exercise between the two navies was conducted to enhance naval cooperation. The visit of Iranian Navy ships to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries and resolve towards regional peace, PN press statement added.