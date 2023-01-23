Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). However, light rain (with light snow over hills) is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected during the evening or night. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while light rain with light snow over hills is expected in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir and Swat. In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Very cold weather with light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding during the evening/ night. Fog is likely to occur at a few places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. In Balochistan, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.