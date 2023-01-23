Share:

KARACHI - Limbs tied body of a transgender dumped in bushes was recovered here in the metropolis on Sunday. Police said that body of a transgender with tied limbs and noose around the neck was recovered from bushes near Samama Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. Police claimed that deceased was a drug addict and narcotics were also recovered from his possession. A case was registered into the incident and police was investigating into the matter.