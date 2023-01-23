Share:

HYDERABAD - Urology has long been recognized as a keen adopter of new technologies and innovations in surgical practice. This was stated by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof Ikram Din Ujjan while addressing the inaugural session of the Urology Conference organised at LUMHS on Saturday. In concert with the exponential and rapid perfections in laparoscopic techniques and instrumentations over the last two decades, he said the urologists’ enthusiasm to implement minimally invasive approaches has led to the near elimination of open surgical approaches in several different urological diseases. He said that this captivation was driven mainly by the morbidity associated with classic open approaches and the real benefits of less invasive approaches. President of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, Hyderabad Chapter Dr Javed Altaf Jat said the event will provide a forum to exchange views on the latest research and knowledge in the field of Urology. He informed that the pre-symposium workshops, where live surgeries were performed, helped to support the new urologists to update their skills.