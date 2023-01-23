Share:

SWAT - Allotment letters of Media Colony were distributed among the members of Swat Press Club and Union of Journalists.

President of Press Club Rafiullah Khan and President of Union of Journalists Essa Khan Khel, senior journalists Fayyaz Zafar and Shahzad Alam distributed allotment letters and medical checks among the members of Press Club.

On the occasion, he thanked Press Club Information Secretary Arshad Khan, Secretary and Director General Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority for playing an important role for Media Colony Swat.

Earlier, the President of the Swat Press Club met with the Director General Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority. Director General Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority Roshan Mehsud had a special conversation with the President of Swat Press Club Rafiullah Khan and said that the project is an important milestone in development of Swat.