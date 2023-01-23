Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Cheema said on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), by appointing Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker chief minister, has shown its bias and incompetence.

The PTI leader said the newly appointed caretaker CM has NAB cases against him and is also politically controversial person. Only aim of appointment of Zardari’s alleged front man is to steal people’s mandate, she added.

She further announced that PTI would protest and move courts against the appointment. The people would not allow them to rig elections, she said.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at the ECP to appoint PML-N’s nominee Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Punjab caretaker chief minister saying that the electoral watchdog never failed to disappoint.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader penned, “We reject the decision to appoint a controversial person such as Mohsin Naqvi as the chief minister.”

He called on party workers to prepare, saying that a large campaign would be launched under the leadership of party chief Imran Khan.